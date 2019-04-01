MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Holdings in Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 161,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.34% of Granite Construction as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,248,000 after purchasing an additional 85,692 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Construction by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 732,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,481,000 after purchasing an additional 216,214 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $43.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Granite Construction Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.11.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.85 million. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Granite Construction’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Granite Construction Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

