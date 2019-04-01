Morgan Stanley Reiterates “$76.00” Price Target for Hyatt Hotels (H)

Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on H. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.36.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Shares of H stock opened at $72.57 on Thursday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $84.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.40. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $479,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of H. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 248.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 103,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,055,000 after purchasing an additional 580,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.