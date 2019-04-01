Monte Financial Group LLC Buys 136 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 12.3% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $665,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 420,376 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $49,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 35.8% during the third quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $32,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,513 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,336 shares of company stock worth $718,477. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $97.68 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.84.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

