Monetha Achieves Market Cap of $7.27 Million (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Monetha token can now be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000545 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, CoinExchange, Kucoin and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $7.27 million and approximately $828,874.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00433906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.01586915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00240622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006967 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003480 BTC.

About Monetha

Monetha’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 320,778,023 tokens. Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Monetha Token Trading

Monetha can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Binance, CoinExchange, Kucoin, HitBTC, OKEx and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monetha should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

