Modum (MOD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

Modum (CURRENCY:MOD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Modum token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00003102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Mercatox, Kucoin and IDEX. Modum has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $435.00 worth of Modum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Modum has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00434079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.01574241 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00240391 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006983 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003348 BTC.

About Modum

Modum’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. Modum’s total supply is 27,266,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,266,200 tokens. The official website for Modum is modum.io . The Reddit community for Modum is /r/modum_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Modum’s official Twitter account is @modum_io

Modum Token Trading

Modum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Modum using one of the exchanges listed above.

