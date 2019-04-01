Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 245.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 366,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,092 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 0.9% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Amgen worth $62,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Amgen by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 205,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,671,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Amgen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 860,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,038,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amgen by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,534,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $318,062,000 after purchasing an additional 116,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in Amgen by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $189.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $118.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.31 and a 52 week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

