MML Investors Services LLC Invests $608,000 in Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Bill Burns sold 4,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.35, for a total transaction of $901,897.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 13,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.71, for a total transaction of $2,623,881.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,903 shares in the company, valued at $74,845,361.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,894 shares of company stock worth $23,721,363 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $209.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $130.79 and a 1 year high of $219.39.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wellington Shields upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $195.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $212.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

