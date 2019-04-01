MML Investors Services LLC Has $623,000 Position in Kroger Co (KR)

MML Investors Services LLC lowered its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Kroger by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 296,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kroger by 1,785.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,240,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,908 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $20,589,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Kroger by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $24.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.64. Kroger Co has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $28.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.38 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $1,961,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,109,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Beyer sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $1,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,319,475.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KR shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Stephens set a $30.00 price target on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/mml-investors-services-llc-has-623000-position-in-kroger-co-kr.html.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.