MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Edison International (EIX)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Edison International from $57.00 to $66.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded Edison International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.05.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $61.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of -0.06.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Edison International had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

