Mistras Group Inc (MG) Stake Boosted by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mistras Group were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Mistras Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,495,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,416,000 after acquiring an additional 48,577 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,495,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,416,000 after acquiring an additional 48,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,216,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,364,000 after purchasing an additional 82,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,203,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 82,845 shares in the last quarter. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MG shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Mistras Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 102,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,129.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nicholas Debenedictis acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,695 shares in the company, valued at $357,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MG opened at $13.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. Mistras Group Inc has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $23.60.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $180.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.00 million. Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Analysts forecast that Mistras Group Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Mistras Group Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and engineering services; and designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and services acoustic emission (AE) sensors, instruments, and turn-key systems used for monitoring and testing materials, pressure components, processes, and structures.

