MindCoin Trading Up 2% This Week (MND)

MindCoin (CURRENCY:MND) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. MindCoin has a market cap of $44,691.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of MindCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MindCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MindCoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MindCoin alerts:

AC3 (AC3) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000156 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000080 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded up 99.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MindCoin Profile

MindCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 4th, 2015. MindCoin’s total supply is 15,867,695 coins. The official website for MindCoin is www.mindcoin.xyz . MindCoin’s official Twitter account is @MindCoinCrypto

Buying and Selling MindCoin

MindCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MindCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MindCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MindCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MindCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MindCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.