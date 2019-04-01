Millennium Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,262,404 SITE Centers Corp. (SITC)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,262,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,045,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ SITC opened at $13.62 on Monday. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $15.07.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.54 million. The business’s revenue was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Mizuho upgraded SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

