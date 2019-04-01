Millennium Management LLC Buys 973 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin worth $52,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock opened at $300.16 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $241.18 and a 52-week high of $361.99. The company has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 726.78%. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 59,434 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.60, for a total value of $18,222,464.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 109,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,582,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 4,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.56, for a total transaction of $1,218,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $313.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

