Middleby (MIDD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $133.27

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.27 and last traded at $131.99, with a volume of 24023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.03.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet cut Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Middleby from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Middleby to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. Middleby had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company had revenue of $756.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Middleby Corp will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.18, for a total transaction of $37,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $633,318. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Middleby by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 6,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 444,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,540,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Middleby by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,371,000 after purchasing an additional 63,349 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Middleby by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period.

About Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

