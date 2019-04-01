Microchip Technology (MCHP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MCHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

MCHP stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $60.70 and a 1-year high of $104.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.21. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director L B. Day sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $296,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,567.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $210,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,210 in the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,541,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $336,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

