MGM Resorts International (MGM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $2.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Monday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.66. 7,182,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,912,368. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $36.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Mary Christine Gay acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.27 per share, with a total value of $100,899.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,163,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,500 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,785,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,706,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,078,000 after purchasing an additional 102,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,688,000 after purchasing an additional 366,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 380.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,827,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,420 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Resorts and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.