MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) Stake Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 216,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $5,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 26,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 41,666 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 260.1% in the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 62,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,280,000 after buying an additional 62,368 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGP opened at $32.25 on Monday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.33). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.41%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

