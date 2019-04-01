Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Increases Stake in Investors Bancorp Inc (ISBC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 331.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,781 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Investors Bancorp were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 717,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 38,249 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 476,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 336,240 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 541,560 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 133,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 954,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,927,000 after purchasing an additional 310,695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Investors Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $13.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $148.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISBC. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Investors Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.14 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In other Investors Bancorp news, Director Doreen R. Byrnes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $382,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Albanese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $51,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,273. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

