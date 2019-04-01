Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $750,000 Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,467 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in VMware were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,501,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $858,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,475 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in VMware in the third quarter valued at about $40,688,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,265,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 10,184.8% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,695 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 203,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 196,028 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,881,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 30,095 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Friday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $4,417,344.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 50,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 308,556 shares in the company, valued at $56,342,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,644 shares of company stock worth $32,550,150. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. VMware has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.61.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $180.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of $73.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.61 and a twelve month high of $188.51.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

