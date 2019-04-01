Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Grows Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) by 383.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,493 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,346,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,710,000 after buying an additional 200,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 7,346,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,710,000 after purchasing an additional 200,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,467,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,937,000 after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,122,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,775,000 after purchasing an additional 72,151 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CEO Eileen P. Drake sold 29,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,018,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,236 shares in the company, valued at $13,156,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJRD opened at $35.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.99.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $437.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.37 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AJRD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

