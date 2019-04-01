Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Buys 16,077 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 365.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $41.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.25. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 34.57%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

