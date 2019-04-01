MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 664 Shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,590 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 76.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 151,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,941,000 after buying an additional 65,570 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 76.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,806,000 after purchasing an additional 52,527 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $184,867.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $925,908.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXP. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $84.30 on Monday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $115.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.48%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

