Metaverse ETP Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.16 Million (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00015804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and Bitfinex. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $39.16 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.92 or 0.03440271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00116606 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024303 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00045111 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000170 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 75,189,933 coins and its circulating supply is 60,061,078 coins. The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

Metaverse ETP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, RightBTC, TOPBTC, Coinsuper, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Bitfinex and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

