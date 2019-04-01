Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN) Position Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $4,956,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 601,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 153,923 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,011,000 after buying an additional 153,923 shares during the period. Hikari Power Ltd bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New acquired 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

MRSN opened at $5.26 on Monday. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $233.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.73.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.28). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 606.54% and a negative return on equity of 182.45%. The company had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

