Melon (MLN) One Day Volume Hits $133,344.00

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Over the last week, Melon has traded up 12.8% against the dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $11.88 million and approximately $133,344.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Melon token can now be bought for $10.01 or 0.00242201 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bittrex and Liqui.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00434079 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024235 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.01574241 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00240391 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006983 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

Melon was first traded on February 16th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,186,787 tokens. The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bitsane, Radar Relay, Liqui, Kraken and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

