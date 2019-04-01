Melco Resorts & Entertainment (MLCO) Trading 8.1% Higher

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.57 and last traded at $24.43. 4,398,629 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 2,662,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nomura upped their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. 32.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

