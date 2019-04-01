McKesson Co. (MCK) Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,831,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,095 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of McKesson worth $202,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total value of $946,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MCK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank upgraded McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.99.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $117.06 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $160.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $56.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/mckesson-co-mck-holdings-increased-by-american-century-companies-inc.html.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.