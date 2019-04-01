Maurice Sciammas Sells 4,181 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.62, for a total value of $562,846.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 440,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,365,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Maurice Sciammas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Maurice Sciammas sold 14,470 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,986,007.50.

On Thursday, March 21st, Maurice Sciammas sold 3,563 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $516,635.00.

On Tuesday, February 12th, Maurice Sciammas sold 23,020 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $3,007,793.20.

On Monday, February 4th, Maurice Sciammas sold 4,615 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $598,057.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $4.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.34. 224,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,563. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $152.21. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.43.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.95%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,198,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,006,000 after acquiring an additional 408,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $43,585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,074,000 after acquiring an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $22,756,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

