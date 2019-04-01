Mastercard (MA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $239.75

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $239.75 and last traded at $238.22, with a volume of 91007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $235.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $243.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.25% and a net margin of 39.19%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares in the company, valued at $10,670,492.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,374 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,234.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,355 shares of company stock worth $19,954,604 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 150 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

