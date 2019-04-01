Master Swiscoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $255.00 (MSCN)

Master Swiscoin (CURRENCY:MSCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. During the last week, Master Swiscoin has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. One Master Swiscoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Livecoin. Master Swiscoin has a total market cap of $46,660.00 and approximately $255.00 worth of Master Swiscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00428227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024189 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.03 or 0.01572458 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00240053 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006974 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003554 BTC.

About Master Swiscoin

Master Swiscoin’s total supply is 1,007,644,415 coins and its circulating supply is 45,143,320 coins. The official website for Master Swiscoin is www.swisopensource.com

Master Swiscoin Coin Trading

Master Swiscoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Swiscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Swiscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Swiscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

