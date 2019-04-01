Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 338 Shares of Owens Corning (OC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,151,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,487,000 after purchasing an additional 901,083 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,479,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,689 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $173,937.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,655.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 18,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $948,060.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,718.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OC opened at $47.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.58. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $40.64 and a 12-month high of $82.73.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 338 Shares of Owens Corning (OC)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/massmutual-trust-co-fsb-adv-sells-338-shares-of-owens-corning-oc.html.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.