Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $193,000 Position in Carpenter Technology Co. (CRS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRS. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 476.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRS opened at $45.85 on Monday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $32.77 and a 12 month high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.40.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

CRS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Longbow Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

