Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $83.52 on Monday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $69.48 and a 1 year high of $88.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

