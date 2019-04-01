Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MMLP. ValuEngine cut Martin Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.
NASDAQ MMLP opened at $12.45 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $486.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.29.
About Martin Midstream Partners
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.
Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.