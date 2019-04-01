Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MMLP. ValuEngine cut Martin Midstream Partners from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Martin Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $12.45 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $486.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 22 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 16 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

