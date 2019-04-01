Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Marten Transport in a research report issued on Friday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Marten Transport’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Marten Transport alerts:

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $203.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

MRTN stock opened at $17.83 on Monday. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.39 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $972.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 67,959 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 538,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Randolph L. Marten sold 90,003 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $1,711,857.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 6,250 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $112,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,066 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,237. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.00%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marten Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marten Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.