Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $693,000 Holdings in 3M Co (MMM)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lessened its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in 3M by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James L. Bauman sold 16,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.24, for a total transaction of $3,216,855.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,312.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 4,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.34, for a total transaction of $942,472.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,783,345.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (down from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.58.

Shares of MMM opened at $207.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. 3M Co has a 1-year low of $176.87 and a 1-year high of $221.69.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $5.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 55.07%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

