Sigma Healthcare Ltd (ASX:SIG) insider Mark Hooper acquired 2,362,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.53 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,252,206.09 ($888,089.43).

Mark Hooper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sigma Healthcare alerts:

On Friday, February 1st, Mark Hooper 2,878,502 shares of Sigma Healthcare stock.

Shares of SIG opened at A$0.54 ($0.38) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $520.93 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sigma Healthcare Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.41 ($0.29) and a 52-week high of A$0.83 ($0.59).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.77%. Sigma Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.11%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Mark Hooper Buys 2,362,653 Shares of Sigma Healthcare Ltd (SIG) Stock” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/mark-hooper-buys-2362653-shares-of-sigma-healthcare-ltd-sig-stock.html.

About Sigma Healthcare

Sigma Healthcare Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and distribution of pharmaceutical products primarily in Australia. It also operates approximately 1,200 branded and independent stores under the Amcal+, Chemist King, Discount Drug Stores, Guardian, and PharmaSave brands.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.