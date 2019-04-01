Magna International (MGA) and Veoneer (VNE) Head-To-Head Contrast

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) and Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.0% of Magna International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Veoneer shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Magna International and Veoneer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magna International 5.62% 20.00% 8.79% Veoneer N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Magna International and Veoneer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magna International 1 4 8 0 2.54 Veoneer 5 11 4 0 1.95

Magna International presently has a consensus price target of $64.90, suggesting a potential upside of 33.29%. Veoneer has a consensus price target of $42.53, suggesting a potential upside of 85.98%. Given Veoneer’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veoneer is more favorable than Magna International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Magna International and Veoneer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magna International $40.83 billion 0.39 $2.30 billion $6.71 7.26 Veoneer $2.23 billion 0.90 -$275.00 million N/A N/A

Magna International has higher revenue and earnings than Veoneer.

Dividends

Magna International pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Veoneer does not pay a dividend. Magna International pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magna International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Magna International beats Veoneer on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems. Its Power & Vision segment offers manual, hybrid, and dual-clutch transmissions systems; mild hybrid solutions; high voltage edrives and electrified components; chassis, glow plug control, powertrain control, and mechatronic control modules; four-wheel drive, all-wheel drive, and disconnect systems; thermal management and lubrication systems; transmission clutch/carrier components, precision stampings and shafts, and automated driving systems; latching systems, door modules, power closures, hinges and wireforming, and handles; interior and exterior mirrors, and actuators; and front and rear lighting, tail lamps, and other lighting products. The Seating Systems segment provides recliners, manual and power adjusters, and seat structures. Its Complete Vehicles segment offers modular solutions for system and parts, as well as complete vehicle manufacturing services. The company serves original equipment manufacturer and non-automotive customers, as well as tier 1 companies, and medium and heavy truck manufacturers. Magna International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is based in Aurora, Canada.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors. It also offers ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD) solutions; and driver monitoring systems, LiDAR sensors, RoadScape positioning systems, and other technologies for HAD and AD solutions. Veoneer, Inc. is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

