Madison Square Garden Co to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (MSG)

Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) – Imperial Capital boosted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Madison Square Garden in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 29th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.53. Imperial Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $383.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Madison Square Garden’s FY2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

MSG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.00.

Shares of NYSE MSG opened at $293.13 on Monday. Madison Square Garden has a 12-month low of $236.78 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.33. Madison Square Garden had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $632.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 38,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Madison Square Garden by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Company Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

