Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 2,500 Shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (CCU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 810,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Compania Cervecerias Unidas were worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,154,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after buying an additional 43,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 4.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 882,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compania Cervecerias Unidas by 15.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 354,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 46,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compania Cervecerias Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE CCU opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.46. Compania Cervecerias Unidas, S.A. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. Compania Cervecerias Unidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Compania Cervecerias Unidas Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through Chile, International Business, and Wine segments. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

