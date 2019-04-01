Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 108,092 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,092 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Burlington Stores worth $19,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BURL shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $165.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

NYSE BURL opened at $156.68 on Monday. Burlington Stores Inc has a 12 month low of $130.49 and a 12 month high of $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.14.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 226.76%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Burlington Stores news, Director Paul Sullivan sold 4,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total value of $619,316.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,274.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $908,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,579,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,891 shares of company stock valued at $15,609,779. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

