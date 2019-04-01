Mackay Shields LLC Takes Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (HRTG)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth $179,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $14.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $12.85 and a 52 week high of $17.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Bruce Lucas bought 1,806 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,139.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,180,277.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

