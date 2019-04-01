Mackay Shields LLC Grows Stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE)

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Spark Therapeutics were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ONCE. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

ONCE opened at $113.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.10, a quick ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.97 and a beta of 2.58. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $114.20.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 121.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.63) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $114.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spark Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics from $46.00 to $114.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spark Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.07.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec) for the treatment of patients with confirmed biallelic RPE65 mutation-associated retinal dystrophy and viable retinal cells.

