Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes Position in AES Corp (AES)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 54,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of AES by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 29,336,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,710,000 after buying an additional 8,336,406 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of AES by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 81,854,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,960,000 after buying an additional 4,727,278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AES by 1,769.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,851,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,591,766 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AES by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,478,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,695,000 after buying an additional 3,813,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of AES by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 4,643,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,149,000 after buying an additional 2,128,132 shares in the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $18.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. AES Corp has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $18.52.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. AES had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 19.43%. AES’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. AES has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

