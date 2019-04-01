Machina Capital S.A.S. Purchases Shares of 11,516 Genuine Parts (GPC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000. Genuine Parts accounts for approximately 0.7% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4,397.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,979,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $594,396,000 after buying an additional 5,846,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,716,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 289.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 872,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,783,000 after buying an additional 648,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 312.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 744,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,487,000 after buying an additional 563,943 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 859,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,520,000 after buying an additional 497,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $112.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $85.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

