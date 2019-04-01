Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $899,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Stock

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 37,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Booking by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 10,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,698,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Booking by 357.8% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 183,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,230,000 after acquiring an additional 143,321 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total transaction of $428,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gillian Tans sold 321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,751.79, for a total value of $562,324.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,405. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,100.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,121.68.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,753.46 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,606.27 and a 1 year high of $2,201.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.39 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 44.63% and a net margin of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/01/machina-capital-s-a-s-invests-899000-in-booking-holdings-inc-bkng-stock.html.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.