Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1.01 Million in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 16,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,108 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,093,767 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,409,000 after acquiring an additional 63,759 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM opened at $72.32 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $83.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.07. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $713.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Akamai Technologies from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (down from $77.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider William Wheaton sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.22, for a total value of $427,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,334.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $697,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,372 shares of company stock worth $6,643,765. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

