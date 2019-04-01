Lykke Price Up 6% Over Last Week (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Lykke coin can now be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges. Lykke has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lykke has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007517 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00433906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024155 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.01586915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00240622 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006967 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Maximine Coin (MXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003480 BTC.

About Lykke

Lykke’s launch date was March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. The official website for Lykke is lykke.com . Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lykke Coin Trading

Lykke can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lykke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lykke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

