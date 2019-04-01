Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,270 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Luther Burbank worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 363,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,411 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 13,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 480,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 128,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBC stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. Luther Burbank Corp has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.16.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.65 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Research analysts expect that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Luther Burbank in a report on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

In related news, CEO Simone Lagomarsino purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 20.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

