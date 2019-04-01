Lululemon Athletica (LULU) PT Raised to $189.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price hoisted by MKM Partners from $179.00 to $189.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $161.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Wedbush set a $176.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub raised Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.19.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $163.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.51. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $86.32 and a 1 year high of $171.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $115,640,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,913.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total value of $62,387,771.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,782.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,359,584 shares of company stock valued at $482,126,030. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

